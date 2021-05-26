Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Batchewana First Nation, Ont., faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in Peterborough County on Tuesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Fifth Line in Selwyn Township, off Chemong Road just north of Peterborough. Officers located an SUV that had crashed into a tree in a ditch.

Police determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of drugs. The investigation also revealed the vehicle had been involved in an alleged carjacking in Peterborough around 5:50 p.m.

Zachary Bisallion, 29, of Batchewana First Nation, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while under suspension and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 6.

“Custody of the accused was transferred to the Peterborough Police Service as further charges are pending,” OPP stated Wednesday morning.