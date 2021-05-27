Menu

Crime

Montreal police thwart suspected car theft operation in Lachine

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 11:05 am
A suspect is still at large after Montreal police thwarted an alleged car theft operation in Lachine. Global News

A suspect is still at large after Montreal police thwarted an alleged car theft operation in Lachine.

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were alerted to an industrial shipping yard off 1st Avenue near Montreal-Toronto Boulevard after receiving a 911 call from a witness who claimed to have seen suspicious activity.

Read more: Quebec’s policing model has failed to adapt, needs overhaul, report says

When police arrived at the scene they saw two male suspects loading vehicles into shipping containers, according to SPVM spokesperson Melanie Benoit.

Trending Stories

Police arrested one suspect and the other fled the scene in a vehicle, slamming into a police cruiser during his escape.

No one was injured, Benoit said.

While Benoit was reluctant to confirm the make of the vehicles, media reports show what appeared to be brand new Hondas.

Police have yet to determine the number of cars involved as well as where the vehicles were heading.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Read more: West Island family crisis leads to dog thrown from balcony, police say

