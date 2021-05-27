Montreal police thwart suspected car theft operation in Lachine

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is still at large after Montreal police thwarted an alleged car theft operation in Lachine.

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were alerted to an industrial shipping yard off 1st Avenue near Montreal-Toronto Boulevard after receiving a 911 call from a witness who claimed to have seen suspicious activity.

When police arrived at the scene they saw two male suspects loading vehicles into shipping containers, according to SPVM spokesperson Melanie Benoit.

Police arrested one suspect and the other fled the scene in a vehicle, slamming into a police cruiser during his escape.

No one was injured, Benoit said.

While Benoit was reluctant to confirm the make of the vehicles, media reports show what appeared to be brand new Hondas.

Police have yet to determine the number of cars involved as well as where the vehicles were heading.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.