Canada

Quebec’s policing model has failed to adapt, needs overhaul: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 2:27 pm
Police officers look on during demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd and all victims of police brutality in Montreal on Sunday, June 7, 2020. View image in full screen
Police officers look on during demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd and all victims of police brutality in Montreal on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

A new report released Tuesday concludes Quebec’s police forces need a major overhaul in order to better respond to the changing nature of modern police work.

The policing committee formed at the behest of Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault found that police forces are poorly adapted to handling cases involving mental illness, domestic violence or cybercrime, which compose a growing percentage of their caseloads.

Read more: Quebec coroner to hold public inquiry into 2018 police killing of Lac-Brome teen

Its 490-page report offers 138 recommendations for reform, such as changing the police mission statement to recruiting more women and minorities.

The report suggests reducing the number of police forces in the province from 31 to 13, noting that smaller organizations don’t always have the specialized skills to conduct complex investigations.

Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police revive body cam pilot project' Quebec provincial police revive body cam pilot project
Quebec provincial police revive body cam pilot project – Apr 26, 2021

It also proposes integrating the anti-corruption unit known as UPAC into a larger force dedicated to cybercrime and economic crimes.

The report also says community policing needs to increasingly happen in partnership with community groups, with a renewed focus on using dialogue to resolve issues.

Read more: ‘We’re not mental health professionals’: Even police call for change in handling wellness checks

© 2021 The Canadian Press
