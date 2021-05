Quebec’s policing model has failed to adapt, needs overhaul: report

Send this page to someone via email

A new report released Tuesday concludes Quebec’s police forces need a major overhaul in order to better respond to the changing nature of modern police work.

The policing committee formed at the behest of Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault found that police forces are poorly adapted to handling cases involving mental illness, domestic violence or cybercrime, which compose a growing percentage of their caseloads.

Its 490-page report offers 138 recommendations for reform, such as changing the police mission statement to recruiting more women and minorities.

The report suggests reducing the number of police forces in the province from 31 to 13, noting that smaller organizations don’t always have the specialized skills to conduct complex investigations.

It also proposes integrating the anti-corruption unit known as UPAC into a larger force dedicated to cybercrime and economic crimes.

The report also says community policing needs to increasingly happen in partnership with community groups, with a renewed focus on using dialogue to resolve issues.