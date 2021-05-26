COVID-19: Active cases remain at 89 for Peterborough; outbreak lifted at Millbrook day care

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, along with 12 resolved cases, on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, that maintains the number of active cases at 89 for the third-straight day. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. A week ago on May 19, there were 79 active cases.

Variant cases increased to 660 on Wednesday, up from 651 reported on Tuesday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases are now at 1,372, up from 1,360 around 24 hours earlier. The resolved cases make up 92.6 per cent of the 1,480 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. An outbreak declared May 11 at Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook was declared resolved Wednesday. The outbreak saw up to 10 cases with seven children and three staff members.

Other active outbreaks — which medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvterra described Tuesday as “well-controlled” — include:

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. According to the health unit, the outbreak involves two staff members after one staff member initially tested positive on May 17.

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 10): Declared Monday, May 18. Case details not available

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 9): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11. As of Tuesday, there have been seven cases associated with the outbreak.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 292 COVID-19 cases associated with 48 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Wednesday afternoon:

Deaths: 19 — Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough, which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Hospitalizations: at least 66 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one more since Tuesday — while 15 required the intensive care unit (unchanged). The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports as of noon Wednesday say there were 11 COVID-19 inpatients — one more since Tuesday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas — unchanged.

Close contacts: 269 down from 305 reported Tuesday.

Trent University: reports no cases — one less than was reported since May 13 when an employee tested positive.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

More than 52,150 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online. Appointments began Tuesday at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre clinic in conjunction with the clinic run at the Evinrude Centre.

Peterborough pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway;

Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and

High St. Guardian.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.