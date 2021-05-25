COVID-19: Peterborough Regional Health Centre to offer public vaccination clinics

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Regional Health Centre will soon be available for hosting public COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the region’s health unit announced Tuesday.

According to Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, Peterborough Public Health has submitted requests to the province for mass immunization clinics for the general public at the hospital starting later this week and into the weekend.

“We are just waiting to see if the province is able to upload those requests,” she said. “As soon as they do, we will be opening up those appointments.”

Since vaccines have been available, PRHC has been used for immunizing health-care workers and high-risk health positions.

Appointments at the hospital will appear under the province’s booking system by calling 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online. Vaccination clinics continue at the Evinrude Centre and at select pharmacies.

As of Thursday, 69,989 residents have received a vaccine dose — approximately 56 per cent of the eligible population in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. Of that total, 64,199 have received at least one dose, while 4,852 have received a first and second dose.

Salvaterra anticipates the region to reach 60 per cent with at least one vaccine dose by this coming weekend. She said Ontario as a whole reached that mark on the long weekend which is Phase 1 of the three-step reopening plan announced last Thursday.

During the health unit’s Tuesday media briefing, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef says the region should start receiving between 8,000 and 9,000 doses in weekly shipments of Pfizer vaccine until August. She and board health chair Andy Mitchell ask people to remain vigilant and to not take any progress on vaccinations for granted.

“It’s been a long journey but we are getting there,” said Mitchell.

Cases

The health unit says to date in May there have been 230 new cases of COVID-19, but the pace is not expected to surpass last month’s record 353 cases. There were 105 cases reported in February and 225 in March.

“May isn’t as good as we had hoped but hopefully it will be less than April,” said Salvaterra.

For the week of May 17, there were 67 new cases compared to 91 for the week of May 10 and 57 for the week of May 3. Close contacts as of Monday dropped by 50 since last Friday and were at 324 as of Monday afternoon.

Single-digit case days were reported over the weekend, leaving 89 active cases as of Monday. The B.1.1.7 remains as the dominant variant strain which is more transmissible, she noted.

“Hopefully this means that the third wave has crested,” she said. “Although it’s too soon as we have yet to see the effect of this past long weekend’s activities.”