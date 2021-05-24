SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada expects slower week of vaccine shipments with only 600K from Pfizer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2021 7:19 am
Click to play video: 'Drop in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy helps Canada play catch up' Drop in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy helps Canada play catch up
WATCH: Drop in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy helps Canada play catch up

Canada is set for a relatively quiet few days on the COVID-19 vaccine front with only about 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses set to arrive this week.

The two pharmaceutical firms were originally scheduled to deliver two million shots in the next seven days, but shipped 1.4 million of those doses last week instead in anticipation of the May long weekend.

Read more: 48M or 40M COVID-19 vaccines? Canada says it’s still confident in Moderna supply

Pfizer and BioNTech have been consistently delivering doses even as other vaccine makers have struggled to keep their shipments flowing. They’re set to increase their weekly deliveries to 2.4 million doses starting in June.

The federal government is also expecting more doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of May, but officials say they have yet to nail down a specific timetable for when those will arrive.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Feds in discussions with Moderna over upcoming vaccine shipments’ schedule' Feds in discussions with Moderna over upcoming vaccine shipments’ schedule
Feds in discussions with Moderna over upcoming vaccine shipments’ schedule

Discussions are also taking place over the possible delivery of another 1 million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots by the end of June.

Read more: Rate of COVID-19 vaccine-related blood clots may be as high as 1 in 55,000

Meanwhile, Health Canada is still reviewing 300,000 vaccines from Johnson and Johnson. Those doses were delivered last month but have yet to be distributed because of concerns of possible tainting at a Baltimore production facility.

Canadian officials reported over the weekend that more than half of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
