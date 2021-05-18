Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough vaccination clinic capacity to expand at Evinrude Centre; resumes 7 days

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 1:26 pm
The immunization at the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough will be expanding in June. View image in full screen
The immunization at the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough will be expanding in June. Oliver Berg / Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health says it will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Evinrude Centre as additional dosage supply increases.

According to Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, the clinic will shift to the ice pad during the first week of June. The health unit expects to receive weekly shipments of 7,000 Pfizer vaccines.

With expansion at the clinic, Salvaterra anticipates up to 1,200 appointments can be fulfilled daily. Appointments will be made available once plans are finalized.

The clinic may have a one or two-day shutdown to allow for an HVAC system to be installed in the arena, Salvaterra said.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough MOH ‘dumbfounded’ as some residents spurn Moderna vaccine

Also this week, the health unit has returned to offering vaccination clinics seven days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

“We now have enough vaccine to do that,” said Salvaterra.

As well, the Peterborough Regional Health Centre vaccine clinic has been reactivated for the highest-risk health-care workers.

“We are in active consultation with our primary care providers about doing evenings at our immunization clinics,” she noted.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Over 7,000 doses of Pfizer to start arriving weekly in Peterborough' Over 7,000 doses of Pfizer to start arriving weekly in Peterborough

Participating pharmacies in Peterborough are also receiving additional Moderna and Pfizer vaccine supplies starting this week as well, Salvaterra said.

“There should be lots of more pharmacy capacity in the weeks ahead as well,” she said.

 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario opens up vaccine appointments to 18+ Tuesday' Ontario opens up vaccine appointments to 18+ Tuesday
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPeterborough COVID tagcovid vaccines tagEvinrude Centre tagcovid vaccination tagPeterborough COVID vaccination tagPeterborough Publiic Health tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers