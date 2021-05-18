COVID-19: Peterborough vaccination clinic capacity to expand at Evinrude Centre; resumes 7 days

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says it will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Evinrude Centre as additional dosage supply increases.

According to Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, the clinic will shift to the ice pad during the first week of June. The health unit expects to receive weekly shipments of 7,000 Pfizer vaccines.

With expansion at the clinic, Salvaterra anticipates up to 1,200 appointments can be fulfilled daily. Appointments will be made available once plans are finalized.

The clinic may have a one or two-day shutdown to allow for an HVAC system to be installed in the arena, Salvaterra said.

Also this week, the health unit has returned to offering vaccination clinics seven days a week.

“We now have enough vaccine to do that,” said Salvaterra.

As well, the Peterborough Regional Health Centre vaccine clinic has been reactivated for the highest-risk health-care workers.

“We are in active consultation with our primary care providers about doing evenings at our immunization clinics,” she noted.

Participating pharmacies in Peterborough are also receiving additional Moderna and Pfizer vaccine supplies starting this week as well, Salvaterra said.

“There should be lots of more pharmacy capacity in the weeks ahead as well,” she said.

