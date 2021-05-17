Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 17 2021 6:12pm
01:55

All adults in Ontario eligible for COVID-19 vaccine bookings Tuesday

As of Tuesday 8 a.m., Ontarians aged 18 and older become eligible to book vaccinations. Shallima Maharaj reports.

