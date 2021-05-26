Collingwood hospital starts to resume non-urgent surgeries as COVID cases ease

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward across Ontario, the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is beginning to resume non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

On Wednesday, the Collingwood hospital reopened two operating rooms for outpatient and day surgeries that don’t require inpatient beds so that the hospital can continue to respond to a possible increase in COVID cases and patient transfers.

By Monday, CGMH said it will resume all operating room procedures and endoscopies for outpatient and day surgeries. The hospital said Ontario Health will provide direction on when inpatient surgeries can begin.

“This has understandably been an extremely challenging time for patients and families who have endured many cancellations,” Norah Holder, CGMH’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Surgeon’s offices and the hospital are working as quickly as possible to reschedule surgeries and clinic appointments, in a safe way, while continuing to maintain capacity levels which would allow us to continue to care for and accept COVID patient transfers.”

Ontario ramped down elective and non-urgent surgeries across the province on April 12 as a result of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. At CGMH, this accounted for just under 500 canceled surgeries.