35 people at Saskatoon ‘freedom rally’ identified: police

Saskatoon police say they are issuing more tickets from a recent “freedom rally” in the city after requesting help identifying 41 people.

Police said they allegedly violated current COVID-19 public health orders during a rally on May 9.

On May 21, police requested help from the public in identifying those people.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, police said 35 people have been identified and tickets have been or will be issued to them.

The fine for breaking a public health order is $2,800.

Six people remain to be identified, police said.

More than 100 people were at the rally on May 9 at Kiwanis Memorial Park, including Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada.

Organizers said they were protesting against the public health orders in place at the time, including a limit of 10 people at outdoor gatherings and a requirement to wear masks in all public places.

Police said 18 tickets were issued at the rally, with an additional 30 tickets to be served within and outside the city.

A video posted by Mark Friesen, who has been at a number of rallies in the province, shows Bernier being issued a ticket.

Bernier also received a ticket the previous day at a similar rally in Regina.

Friesen was issued a ticket at the Saskatoon rally as well. In the video, he states that he believes it is the ninth ticket issued to him.

Since the start of the pandemic, police said they have issued 57 tickets for violations of public health orders.

Police said, however, that a number of tickets that are in the process of being served are not captured in the total.

A police spokesperson said the total will increase in the coming days as tickets are served.

