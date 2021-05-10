Menu

Canada

18 tickets issued at Saskatoon ‘freedom rally’

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 3:04 pm
Saskatoon police said 18 people who were observed to have varying levels of involvement at the rally on Sunday, May 9, 2021. were issued tickets. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said 18 people who were observed to have varying levels of involvement at the rally on Sunday, May 9, 2021. were issued tickets. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon police say they issued a number of tickets to people attending a recent “freedom rally” in the city.

Police said over 100 people gathered at the planned rally in Kiwanis Memorial Park on Sunday.

Organizers said they were protesting against the current health measures in the province, including a limit of 10 people at outdoor gatherings and a requirement of having to wear masks in all public places.

Read more: Close to 100 people attend Saskatoon anti-mask rally

Officers and public health officials said they observed that a number of people were disobeying public health orders.

Police said 18 people, who were observed to have varying levels of involvement at the rally, were issued tickets.

A video posted by Mark Friesen, who has been at a number of rallies in the province, shows Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, being issued a ticket.

Bernier received a ticket the previous day at a similar rally in Regina.

Read more: Regina police issue 16 tickets after anti-public health order protest Saturday

Friesen was also issued a ticket at the Saskatoon rally. In the video, he states that he believes it is the ninth ticket issued to him.

The current fine for breaking public health orders is $2,800, including the victim surcharge fee.

The Saskatchewan government is proposing to raise those fines.

A bill that has passed third reading in the legislative assembly would have individual fines increase to not more than $7,500 plus the victim surcharge.

For corporations, the maximum fine increases to not more than $100,000 plus the victim surcharge.

Click to play video: 'Regina researcher finds certain behaviours linked to anti-mask attitudes' Regina researcher finds certain behaviours linked to anti-mask attitudes
Regina researcher finds certain behaviours linked to anti-mask attitudes
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagpublic health orders taganti-mask tagCOVID news tagFreedom Rally tagCovid Saskatchewan taganti-mask Saskatoon tag

