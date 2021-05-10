18 tickets issued at Saskatoon ‘freedom rally’

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they issued a number of tickets to people attending a recent “freedom rally” in the city.

Police said over 100 people gathered at the planned rally in Kiwanis Memorial Park on Sunday.

Organizers said they were protesting against the current health measures in the province, including a limit of 10 people at outdoor gatherings and a requirement of having to wear masks in all public places.

Officers and public health officials said they observed that a number of people were disobeying public health orders.

Police said 18 people, who were observed to have varying levels of involvement at the rally, were issued tickets.

A video posted by Mark Friesen, who has been at a number of rallies in the province, shows Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, being issued a ticket.

Bernier received a ticket the previous day at a similar rally in Regina.

Friesen was also issued a ticket at the Saskatoon rally. In the video, he states that he believes it is the ninth ticket issued to him.

The current fine for breaking public health orders is $2,800, including the victim surcharge fee.

The Saskatchewan government is proposing to raise those fines.

A bill that has passed third reading in the legislative assembly would have individual fines increase to not more than $7,500 plus the victim surcharge.

For corporations, the maximum fine increases to not more than $100,000 plus the victim surcharge.

