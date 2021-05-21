Anti-mask rally results in 41 tickets: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) released images of 41 people who were present at an anti-mask rally earlier this month and asked the public for help identifying them online.

Investigation determined these people were in violation of the public health order, according to a SPS press release on Thursday.

Police said the rally on May 9 resulted in 18 tickets being issued at the time of the event and an additional 30 to be served within and outside the city.

As of the noon hour on Friday, only nine photos remained on the SPS’s website.

While unaware of the postings on social media at the time, Saskatchewan Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley gave a response during a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

“The rules are the rules, there’s a reason we have these restrictions in place and in order to get where we are today, to make sure that the people are safe and that we keep COVID-19 under control across Saskatchewan … so we take this all very seriously,” he said.

“It’s important that we’re all on the same page as we try to go through this. And by and large, the vast majority of people in Saskatchewan have followed the restrictions but when there’s situations like this that arise, our officials will be looking very closely at what’s transpired and what our options are.”

SPS added it’s aware of two anti-mask rallies planned for this weekend in the city.

“The SPS wishes to ensure a balance is maintained between ensuring a rally or protest is conducted in a safe manner, within the restrictions of the public health order … and protecting the rights of people to express their opinion,” read the press release.

“Operational plans will be in place including uniformed officers and traffic members. Less visible enforcement will also be present and as with past rallies, may occur after the event.”

As of Thursday, the SPS had issued 88 tickets for violations of public health orders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

