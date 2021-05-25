SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police balance duties as public health protests strain resources in city

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 4:45 pm
Regina police have issued more than 50 tickets in relation to anti-mask protests. That number could grow, as officers continue to work with the public to identify more protesters. View image in full screen
Regina police have issued more than 50 tickets in relation to anti-mask protests. That number could grow, as officers continue to work with the public to identify more protesters. File / Global News

Regina police Chief Evan Bray says it’s “frustrating” to watch anti-mask protesters further strain police resources in the city.

“When we have large gatherings that are essentially flipping their nose at the public health order, which is a lawful piece of legislation, it’s frustrating because it takes a lot of resources and a lot of time,” Bray said.

Anti-mask rallies don’t just divert police resources away from other businesses for the length of the protest, Bray said. Time and resources are then allocated to identifying the people involved in these rallies, after the fact.

Read more: Regina researcher Gordon Asmundson discusses reasons behind anti-mask attitudes

According to Bray, Regina police have issued more than 50 tickets in relation to anti-mask protests. That number could grow, as the Regina Police Service continues to work with the public to identify more protesters.

Story continues below advertisement

In contrast to what police have seen in previous weeks, Bray said a “much smaller group of people” gathered to protest public health orders over the weekend.

“They were actually distanced in a way that allowed them to not be contravening the health order,” he said.

Trending Stories

“It is my hope that people, the general public, are understanding that there are consequences to being involved in these (protests) and are making their choices wisely.”

At that rally, RPS sent about three or four officers, Bray said. For “big operations,” there can be up to 30 or 40 officers, both in uniform and civilian clothes.

On top of that, the police chief said a number of Saskatchewan Health Authority officials and other government personnel worked with law enforcement during the protests.

Read more: Second World War veteran condemns anti-mask ‘freedom rallies’

Bray could not put a cost to the resource allocation, but said, when possible, the force will send available officers on shift, rather than bringing in extra ones specifically for the protests.

“You can’t just assume on a Saturday at two in the afternoon you can take every police officer in the city and put them in Victoria Park because there’s nothing else to do,” Bray said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot to do out there so we have to try and manage our resources as best as possible.”

Anyone who can identify individuals violating public health orders during the rallies is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 fatigue and frustration rise across Canada as pandemic drags on' COVID-19 fatigue and frustration rise across Canada as pandemic drags on
COVID-19 fatigue and frustration rise across Canada as pandemic drags on – Apr 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagregina coronavirus tagRPS tagSask COVID tagFreedom Rally tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers