Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No plans to reduce number of Quebec police forces or reform UPAC for now: Guilbault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2021 12:41 pm
Quebec deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, Thursday, April 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s public security minister says the government won’t immediately reduce the number of police forces in the province or integrate the anti-corruption unit into a larger cybercrime squad.

Geneviève Guilbault is responding to a nearly 500-page report released Tuesday that found Quebec’s police forces have failed to adapt to the realities of modern police work, which increasingly involves cases tied to mental illness and cybercrime.

Guilbault told reporters Wednesday the report’s recommendation to reduce the number of police forces to 13 from 31 would be part of a longer-term reflection.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec’s policing model has failed to adapt, needs overhaul: report

She says the government also wants to wait and see if recent reforms to the anti-corruption unit will help that police force be more effective, before considering more changes.

Story continues below advertisement

Guilbault, however, says the province will move quickly to implement other recommendations, including having police forces form partnerships with community groups.

The five-member policing committee created at the behest of Guilbault found that the basic police model as defined in the province’s Police Act “no longer reflects the reality on the ground or the expected role of the police services.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagUPAC tagGenevieve Guilbault tagQuebec police tagCybercrime tagQuebec anti-corruption unit tagPolice work tagQuebec police forces tagQuebec Police Officers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers