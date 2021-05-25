Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police board reports increase in use of force by officers

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 9:10 pm
Regina police reported a 19.2 per cent increase in its use of force incidents in 2020 compared to the year before.
Regina police reported a 19.2 per cent increase in its use of force incidents in 2020 compared to the year before. File / Global News

The number of times the Regina Police Service (RPS) used force while responding to calls increased by 19.2 per cent from 2019 to 2020, according to a report from the Regina Board of Police Commissioners.

In 2019, officers used force 276 separate times. In 2020, there were 329 separate uses of force. The report noted that sometimes several uses of force can occur during one call.

“We do see small fluctuations year to year and it really has to do with the types of calls that our officers are responding to and what they need to do to resolve that call in a safe manner,” said Regina police chief Evan Bray.

According to the report, the variations of use of force “appear to have a relationship to the changing nature of crime” in the city.

Read more: Regina police balance duties as public health protests strain resources in city

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Regina police seized the largest total number of firearms in its history, according to Bray.

Bray said guns, drugs, alcohol and gang activity are the types of high-risk factors that play a role in officers’ decisions to use force.

Trending Stories

“If we have to use force … it’s because the situation has unfolded in a way that there is harm of serious injury or death to someone in that call,” Bray said.

“Sometimes it’s a member of the public, sometimes it’s the police officer and other times it could be the subject of the call.”

According to Bray, the use of force increase is largely due to a rise in vehicle immobilization tactics.

Read more: Two $2,800 tickets issued for breaking public health orders: Regina police

The use of vehicle immobilization tactics, often in the form of tire deflation, nearly doubled with RPS recording 61 incidents in 2020 compared to 34 in 2019.

Bray noted the number of evading police files “significantly increased over the last couple of years” and many of those investigations involve other types of high-risk crime.

The number of times officers pointed a firearm also increased in 2020, rising to a five-year high of 27. Tasers were deployed 26 times, which is up from 19 in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

An RPS review board investigates each use of force incident. Each incident is then placed into one of four categories that vary from “appropriate and compliant with policy” to “inappropriate and criminal charges laid.”

Click to play video: 'More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS' More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS
More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagFirearms tagUse of Force tagEvan Bray tagPolice use of force tagRegina Police Chief Evan Bray tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers