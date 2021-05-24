Menu

Canada

Vancouver’s ‘sneaky artist’ uses his talent to raise money for India’s battle against COVID

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver sneaky artist sketches ‘100 Faces for India’' Vancouver sneaky artist sketches ‘100 Faces for India’
As India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300,000, a Vancouver man is drawing on his sketching skills to raise money to help fight the crisis crippling the South Asian country. Jay Durant has more on the '100 Faces for India' project and the sneaky artist behind it.

With more than 10,000 followers on Instagram, Vancouver artist Nishant Jain is drawing a lot of attention to his work.

However, with the goal of “drawing beauty without drawing attention”, Jain is now using his talent for a good cause.

“The idea is I go to a place where I expect to see magic,” he told Global News. “Any place that’s packed with people has magic.”

That magic is helping raise money for India’s fight against COVID-19.

“I started this project called 100 faces for India, soliciting portrait requests for 100 people online in exchange for the portrait I would give them,” Jain said. “So I’m giving my time they give the money and then that money goes to India.”

He quickly surpassed his goal of 100 faces so the fundraiser keeps growing.

“I think I’m going to keep doing it. As long as people want to give, it’s something I can do and it’s something that brings them a lot of happiness.”

Jain learned to draw six years ago when he was studying to be an engineer. But he realized his real passion was art.

Now known as The Sneaky Artist on Instagram, Jain wants to keep the project going.

He has only called Vancouver home for five months but he’s finding inspiration for his art every time he steps outside.

“I try to go to new neighbourhoods, I try to go to new parts, things that I’ve never seen, people I’ve never seen before.”

COVID tagindia covid tagIndia COVID Relief tagNishant Jain tagThis is BC tagNishant Jain artist tagSneaky artist tagSneaky Artist Instagram tagVancouver sneaky artist tagVancouver sneaky artists tag

