Salmon Arm’s ‘Samosa Kid’ turns profit to charity with homemade snack

Salmon Arm’s own Samosa Kid has hired the help of his friends and family to start his own business.

Armaan Dhaliwal and his helpers, Laura and Maico Braschuk, pack and fill orders for samosas that have been brought in from Vancouver every Wednesday to prepare for the busy week ahead.

“Our [samosas] are really good to have a snack,” said Dhaliwal.

Once the orders are packed, anyone in the area that has a hankering for a samosa and an order placed can come by their home to pick it up.

Dhaliwal says the recipe to their success is in the quality of their product.

“People want to try new things and they are really good,” said Dhaliwal.

He has been so successful he is now making charitable donations to help those living in his community and abroad.

Dhaliwal says he had donated $3,800 to Khalsa Aid, an international non-government organization that helps provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world.

He also donated $500 to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation in honour of his aunt.

“I also did a Mothers’ Day giveaway for five moms in need,” said Dhaliwal, who is planning on helping five dads in need ahead of Fathers’ Day this year.

By sharing a taste of his culture, Dhaliwal is able to start his own savings account while making a difference in his community. Orders are accepted through his Instagram page or by text to 236-412-9145. His samosas are also sold at Moose Mulligans Fresh Food Market in Sicamous, B.C.