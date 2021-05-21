Non-profit helps Okanagan seniors, pets stay together

Teddy is a pampered pooch and he has a great team behind him, comprised of volunteers from Thompson-Okanagan ElderDog.
The national not-for-profit helps seniors care for their pets, assisting them with taking their dogs to the veterinarian, the groomers, on a walk, for emergency fostering, or sometimes re-homing a pet if necessary and more.
“What we do is we support seniors to keep their canine companions,” said Tianna Smidt with the organization.
“We believe in the human-animal bond and the support it brings to seniors that are maybe isolated at home.”
Smidt said that the volunteers create friendships with the clients that help make their day a little less lonely.
Donna Duke enlists the help of the dog lovers to make sure the two-year-old Pomeranian Shih Tzu mix gets in the walks he needs.
Now Teddy can run and pull all he needs to burn off his extra energy with volunteers who have been matched with the right services.
The not-for-profit is in need of volunteers and welcomes more clients for more information visit their website www.elderdog.ca
