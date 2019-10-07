Adopt A Pal: Cuddly senior dog looking for her forever home

Send this page to someone via email

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Winnipeg Humane Society visits Global Winnipeg with a sweet and caring senior looking for her new home.

Tia is ten years old. She was surrendered to the Humane Society by her previous owners who had to move to a home that didn’t accept animals.

Tia is deaf and is developing arthritis in her lower back. Despite these conditions, she gets along with other dogs in the shelter and moves around fine.

She loves to cuddle and will always look for a good petting.

Tia joins Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

A number of senior dogs are currently with the Humane Society and can be overlooked often by potential families for a younger dog.

“I would say even a this point in life, she is easy to take care of. Tia is a very easy dog to deal with. The only thing is there are some medical conditions to take care of,” said the society’s Jayme Galloway.

Galloway the society does have a “staycation” program in place where senior dogs can go to families for the weekend or a night in order to get out of the shelter for a bit.

The society is always looking for people to take part in the program and volunteers to help out at the shelter as well.

Anyone interested can find out more here.

