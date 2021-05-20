Menu

The Morning Show
May 20 2021 10:34am
02:50

12-year-old Hometown Hero makes and donates body scrubs to frontline workers

12-year-old Luna Gatkowski-Vio talks about making and donating body scrubs to charity and local frontline workers to provide relaxing relief during the pandemic.

