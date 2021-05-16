Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Salmon Arm boy breaks 3rd Guinness World Record with 1,400 block Jenga tower

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 8:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Salmon Arm boy breaks another Guinness World Record and set another' Salmon Arm boy breaks another Guinness World Record and set another
A Salmon Arm boy is on a record-breaking streak, Guinness World Record-breaking. Sydney Morton caught up with Auldin Maxwell to find out just how he managed to break his own record and set another one.

People dream of being in the Guinness World Records but, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell’s name is now in three times after breaking his own record and setting another.

First, he broke his record of stacking 638 Jenga blocks on a single block on March 27.

“Now I have doubled that,” said Maxwell. “I have done [stacked] 1,400 now.”

He said the key to breaking his own record was all strategy.

Read more: B.C. boy sets Guinness World Record with Jenga Blocks

“I made my 1,400 one fatter because there are 40 layers on it,” said Maxwell. “The shorter one’s [a] little easier and more stable.”

He has also stacked his way to another record with bigger Giant Jenga blocks on April 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Salmon Arm, B.C., boy eyes second Guinness World Record with Giant Jenga

“My Giant Jenga, now I have done 500 on one [block], but I am wanting to do that one again,” Maxwell said.

There isn’t much stopping the 12-year-old who is on a roll — he is already planning on breaking his own Giant Jenga record.

Maxwell and his family celebrated the win by tipping over the record-breaking stacks and making a mess, to do it all over again.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagnews tagSalmon Arm tagGuinness World Records tagRecord Breaking tagJenga tagAuldin Maxwell tagGiant Jenga tagBreaking Record tagMaster Stacker tagSetting Record tagStacking Jenga Blocks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers