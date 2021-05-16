Salmon Arm boy breaks 3rd Guinness World Record with 1,400 block Jenga tower

Send this page to someone via email

People dream of being in the Guinness World Records but, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell’s name is now in three times after breaking his own record and setting another.

First, he broke his record of stacking 638 Jenga blocks on a single block on March 27.

“Now I have doubled that,” said Maxwell. “I have done [stacked] 1,400 now.”

He said the key to breaking his own record was all strategy.

“I made my 1,400 one fatter because there are 40 layers on it,” said Maxwell. “The shorter one’s [a] little easier and more stable.”

He has also stacked his way to another record with bigger Giant Jenga blocks on April 16.

Story continues below advertisement

“My Giant Jenga, now I have done 500 on one [block], but I am wanting to do that one again,” Maxwell said.

There isn’t much stopping the 12-year-old who is on a roll — he is already planning on breaking his own Giant Jenga record.

Maxwell and his family celebrated the win by tipping over the record-breaking stacks and making a mess, to do it all over again.