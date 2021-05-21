Winnipeg’s Pollard family donating millions to micro-suite apartment for homeless

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and provincial governments are teaming up with a prominent Winnipeg family to build housing for the homeless population in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Construction on a three-storey, 47-micro-suite apartment building is planned to begin this summer, with $3.9 million toward the $8-million development donated by Winnipeg’s Pollard family via its Home First Winnipeg charity.

Read more: New project in Winnipeg aims to provide tiny homes to help shelter homeless

“Our family is very pleased to be developing this important resource for our community,” said John Pollard, co-CEO of Pollard Banknote.

“We think that providing safe, secure housing on a housing-first philosophy is a critical step in improving the city for people who are at risk of homelessness.”

The apartments, slated for construction at 390 Ross Ave., are intended to include a commercial kitchen, common dining area, living room, game room and TV area, as well as a room for Indigenous cultural activities. There will also be an outdoor patio and community garden, as well as staff on-site 24/7.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires said 15 of the 47 units will be accessible for people with disabilities.

The provincial and federal governments are kicking in more than $1.1 million toward the project, as part of the National Housing Strategy, and further funding is coming from a capital grant through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy, as well as a capital grant from the City of Winnipeg.

A further $800,000 will be provided via the Shared Health Priorities bilateral agreement, and Squires said the province also will continue funding the project through an annual commitment.

Although sobriety won’t be a requirement for residents at the new complex, there will be supports on hand for those who want to recover from addictions.

3:33 Realities faced by Winnipeggers facing homelessness Realities faced by Winnipeggers facing homelessness – Apr 27, 2021

Advertisement