Canada election: Saint-Maurice–Champlain

A large riding immediately to the north of the St. Lawrence and east of Trois-Rivières, Saint-Maurice–Champlain’s main population centre is Shawinigan, but also extends far north, including the regional county municipalities of Le Haut-Saint-Maurice, Les Chenaux and Mékinac.

The riding gained the eastern rural areas of Trois-Rivières through redistribution in 2012.

La Tuque, a city in the riding, is the largest municipality in Canada by physical size.

Saint-Maurice–Champlain was held by Bloc Québécois from 2004 until 2011, when NDP Lise St-Denis was elected. However, she crossed the floor to join the Liberal Party in 2012.

The riding has been represented by Liberal MP François-Philippe Champagne since 2015. Serving as minister of foreign affairs from 2019-2021, Champagne is currently Canada’s minister of innovation, science, and industry.

Candidates

Liberal: François-Philippe Champagne (incumbent)

