SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Saint-Maurice–Champlain

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Canada election: Saint-Maurice–Champlain - image View image in full screen
ELECTIONS CANADA

A large riding immediately to the north of the St. Lawrence and east of Trois-Rivières, Saint-Maurice–Champlain’s main population centre is Shawinigan, but also extends far north, including the regional county municipalities of Le Haut-Saint-Maurice, Les Chenaux and Mékinac.

The riding gained the eastern rural areas of Trois-Rivières through redistribution in 2012.

La Tuque, a city in the riding, is the largest municipality in Canada by physical size.

Saint-Maurice–Champlain was held by Bloc Québécois from 2004 until 2011, when NDP Lise St-Denis was elected. However, she crossed the floor to join the Liberal Party in 2012.

Trending Stories

The riding has been represented by Liberal MP François-Philippe Champagne since 2015. Serving as minister of foreign affairs from 2019-2021, Champagne is currently Canada’s minister of innovation, science, and industry.

Candidates

Liberal: François-Philippe Champagne (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagFrancois-Philippe Champagne tagfederal election 2021 tagSaint-Maurice-Champlain tagSaint-Maurice–Champlain incumbent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers