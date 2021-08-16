Canada election: Saint-Maurice–Champlain

A large riding immediately to the north of the St. Lawrence and east of Trois-Rivières, Saint-Maurice–Champlain’s main population centre is Shawinigan, but also extends far north, including the regional county municipalities of Le Haut-Saint-Maurice, Les Chenaux and Mékinac.
The riding gained the eastern rural areas of Trois-Rivières through redistribution in 2012.
La Tuque, a city in the riding, is the largest municipality in Canada by physical size.
Saint-Maurice–Champlain was held by Bloc Québécois from 2004 until 2011, when NDP Lise St-Denis was elected. However, she crossed the floor to join the Liberal Party in 2012.
The riding has been represented by Liberal MP François-Philippe Champagne since 2015. Serving as minister of foreign affairs from 2019-2021, Champagne is currently Canada’s minister of innovation, science, and industry.
Candidates
Liberal: François-Philippe Champagne (incumbent)
Comments