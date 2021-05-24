Police release image of suspect in weekend Waterloo shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in a weekend shooting which occurred in the City of Waterloo.

Police say several residents called Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. to report hearing shots fired at a residence on Lester Street in Waterloo.

They say officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suffering from injuries.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment while the woman was attended to at the scene before being released.

Police say they have grounds to to arrest Richard Wuol, 24, of Kitchener, for two counts of attempted murder with a firearm in connection to this incident.

He is described as being around 6’ tall, and 180 pounds.

They say the suspect was last seen near Lester Street and could be armed. Residents are warned not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

A large police presence will remain in the area of Lester Street throughout the evening as police continue to investigate.