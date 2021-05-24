Menu

Comments

Crime

Police release image of suspect in weekend Waterloo shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 11:47 am
Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents not to approach Richard Woul. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents not to approach Richard Woul. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in a weekend shooting which occurred in the City of Waterloo.

Police say several residents called Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. to report hearing shots fired at a residence on Lester Street in Waterloo.

They say officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suffering from injuries.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment while the woman was attended to at the scene before being released.

Police say they have grounds to to arrest Richard Wuol, 24, of Kitchener, for two counts of attempted murder with a firearm in connection to this incident.

He is described as being around 6’ tall, and 180 pounds.

They say the suspect was last seen near Lester Street and could be armed. Residents are warned not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

A large police presence will remain in the area of Lester Street throughout the evening as police continue to investigate.

