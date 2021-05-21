Truck pulled from road after modified tailpipe blows exhaust fumes into cab: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region Police say they recently pulled a truck off the road after modifications caused the exhaust fumes to go into the cab of the vehicle.

The traffic unit posted photos of the offending vehicle onto its Twitter page, which showed a giant pipe pushing up through the truck’s bed with black soot surrounding the rear window.

“When considering modifications to your vehicle, consider the legality of your modification,” the tweet read.

“Exhaust into the cab of your vehicle is never safe.”

Police say the driver was charged for “no muffler or catalytic converter” while the plates were removed from the vehicle, which was deemed unfit to be travelling on the roads.

Global News has reached out to Waterloo Regional Police for further details of the incident.

