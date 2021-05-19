Waterloo Regional Police have laid almost 100 distracted driving charges a month this year

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have filed twice as many distracted driving charges over the first four months of 2021 as they did in the same period last year.

They say that officers laid 395 distracted driving charges from New Year’s Day to May 1, up from 157 in the first four months of 2020.

A police spokesperson told Global News that it is tough to pinpoint any one reason for the drastic change from 2020.

“Last year, we were in different stages of the pandemic response, which could have an impact,” Const. Andre Johnson said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our Traffic Services Unit and Neighbourhood Policing continue to focus on targeting dangerous and aggressive driving behaviour. There are likely other factors as well, but again, it’s speculation at this point.”

Distracted driving charges can include a range of items, including people using their phones while driving and people being behind the wheel with a dog in their lap.

Police warn that the initial penalty comes with a $615 bill as well as the loss of three demerit points which could rise to between $1,000 and $3,000 and the loss of six demerit points. Drivers could also face licence suspensions if convicted in court.

They offered some tips to avoid such charges, including using your vehicle’s Bluetooth or keeping your phone in the backseat so you can’t reach it while driving.

Police also say if your vehicle does not have Bluetooth, pull off the road to make a call or send a text.