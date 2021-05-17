Waterloo Regional Police arrest 4 people, seize 5 vehicles after Kitchener car rally

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid 26 charges, arrested four people, and impounded five cars in connection with a car rally held in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers broke up a car meet which was being held on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener on Saturday.

Police say that organizers and attendees tried to meet up at others spots once the initial meetup was ended.

They say officers from Waterloo Regional Police, York Regional Police and the OPP teamed up track down further rallies.

The lengthy list of charges include dangerous driving, stunt driving, speeding, improper headlights, brake light and mufflers and flight from police.

Police say four people were also arrested and are facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, race a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance. Police also impounded five vehicles.

They say that further charges are still pending.

