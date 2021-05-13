Waterloo Regional Police seek to identify individual in sexual assault investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a person they are looking to identify with in connection with a recent sexual assault in Kitchener.
They said the person was spotted near Frederick and Weber streets on Monday at around 7 p.m.
Police say the incident occurred on the same day.
They did not say what the person in the photo’s connection was to the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
