Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional Police seek to identify individual in sexual assault investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 10:08 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify this individual. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify this individual. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a person they are looking to identify with in connection with a recent sexual assault in Kitchener.

They said the person was spotted near Frederick and Weber streets on Monday at around 7 p.m.

Read more: 2 men facing indignity to a body charges: Waterloo Regional Police

Police say the incident occurred on the same day.

Trending Stories

They did not say what the person in the photo’s connection was to the incident.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police investigating hateful graffiti found in Kitchener

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagWeber street kitchener tagKitchener Sexual Assault tagFrederick street kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers