Waterloo Regional Police investigating hateful graffiti found in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a hateful graffiti was reported near Sandhills Public School in Kitchener over the weekend.
Police were called to an area around Greencroft Court on Friday after a resident reported finding the graffiti.
They say hate-motivated writing and symbols were spray-painted on trees and a fence in the area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
