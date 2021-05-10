Waterloo Regional Police investigating hateful graffiti found in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a hateful graffiti was reported near Sandhills Public School in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police were called to an area around Greencroft Court on Friday after a resident reported finding the graffiti.

They say hate-motivated writing and symbols were spray-painted on trees and a fence in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

0:43 Waterloo police release video following shooting in Kitchener Waterloo police release video following shooting in Kitchener – Apr 27, 2021

Advertisement