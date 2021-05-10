Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police investigating hateful graffiti found in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 4:01 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a hateful graffiti was reported near Sandhills Public School in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police were called to an area around Greencroft Court on Friday after a resident reported finding the graffiti.

They say hate-motivated writing and symbols were spray-painted on trees and a fence in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

