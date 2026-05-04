Ontario man sentenced to 8 years in drunk driving case that killed 3 children

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A Georgetown, Ont., man who drove drunk as a teenager, leading to the death of three children from one family last year, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

But after accounting for time served, 20-year-old Ethan Lehouillier will serve about six-and-a-half years in total.

Ontario Court Justice Kim Crosbie delivered the sentence on Monday.

“This case is tragic to the extreme, but to call it tragedy does not give it justice,” Crosbie said prior to delivering the sentence.

“No sentence could ever attempt to measure the value of three precious lives.”

Crosbie also imposed a 20-year driving ban, with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to decide afterward if Lehouillier can legally drive again. He must also provide a DNA sample to authorities.

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Lehouillier could be seen wiping his eyes and nose with a tissue as the judge recounted the tragic incident in May 2025 prior to reading out her sentence.

The now 20-year-old Georgetown man pleaded guilty in December 2025 to three counts of impaired driving causing the deaths of 15-year-old Ramone Lavina, 13-year-old Jace Lavina and six-year-old Mya Lavina.

“Their loss is felt daily,” Crosbie said on Monday.

Lehouillier also pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in relation to the children’s 10-year-old brother, Avery Lavina, their mother, 35-year-old Jade Galve, and their mother’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Akesh Paladugu.

View image in full screen Avery Lavina, left, stands next to his father Maverick Lavina. Avery survived a fatal crash that killed his three siblings. Global News

Assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told the court during a sentencing hearing earlier this year that an appropriate sentence would be in the upper end of the eight- to 10-year range.

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Defence lawyer Christopher Avery suggested a range of six to eight years, but said seven years would be appropriate, calling the case “an absolutely appalling tragedy.”

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The family had been celebrating Victoria Day earlier that night, watching fireworks, and were on their way home when the tragedy unfolded, court heard during a sentencing hearing in February 2026.

At around 12:30 a.m. on May 18, 2025, according to an agreed statement of facts, Lehouillier was exiting Highway 401 eastbound at Renforth Drive in a van and slammed into a northbound van that was sitting at a red light.

Seconds prior to the collision, Lehouillier’s van was travelling 168 km/h, according to the electronic data recorder. It decreased to 95 km/h one 10th of one second prior to the collision.

2:52 Emotional sentencing hearing for an impaired driver who killed 3 siblings

He drove through the red light at Renforth and across the three southbound traffic lanes on Renforth, narrowly missing southbound vehicles. His vehicle then hit the median separating the northbound and southbound traffic lanes and launched into the air. It struck the vehicle being driven by Paladugu with such extreme force that it caused the vehicle to roll over.

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The Georgetown teenager’s vehicle continued east past Renforth over the raised traffic island and came to rest upside-down on the Highway 427 on-ramp.

He was arrested at the scene. According to the facts, his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash would have been 185 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, or more than twice the legal limit.

Galve told the court during the hearing she wakes up every day to be there for Avery, but she said she wonders why the children were killed and not her.

She also said it’s a reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“Drinking and driving must stop. No one deserves this, especially my children. They deserved to live,” Galve, 35, said.

“I hope you remember the damage you’ve done and the lives you’ve taken.”

3:01 Georgetown teen who drove drunk killing 3 siblings pleads guilty

Lehouillier was given the opportunity to address court before sentencing. He used it to apologize to the Lavina family.

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“I can’t imagine your pain. So many people suffered because of me,” said the now 20-year-old.

“I hope to be a voice so this will never happen to another innocent family again. This case is horrific and tragic but I’m sorry, this should never have happened,” he added.

—with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald