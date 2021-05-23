Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate possible connection between house fire and shooting in Alberta town

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 4:17 pm
RCMP investigate whether a house fire and shooting in Devon, Alta., are connected, Sunday, May 23, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate whether a house fire and shooting in Devon, Alta., are connected, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Global News

RCMP are investigating whether a house fire and shooting in a community southwest of Edmonton were connected.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Pipestone Drive in Devon, Alta. They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

RCMP investigate whether a house fire and shooting in Devon, Alta., are connected, Sunday, May 23, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate whether a house fire and shooting in Devon, Alta., are connected, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Global News

RCMP said two men showed up at the local hospital at around the same time as the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

One man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

RCMP, with the assistance of Edmonton’s K Division, are investigating whether the two incidents were connected.

