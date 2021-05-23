RCMP investigate possible connection between house fire and shooting in Alberta town

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating whether a house fire and shooting in a community southwest of Edmonton were connected.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Pipestone Drive in Devon, Alta. They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

View image in full screen RCMP investigate whether a house fire and shooting in Devon, Alta., are connected, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Global News

READ MORE: Mill Woods house fire leaves dad in critical condition, 4 kids sent to the Stollery

RCMP said two men showed up at the local hospital at around the same time as the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

One man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

READ MORE: Cause of northeast Edmonton house fire under investigation

RCMP, with the assistance of Edmonton’s K Division, are investigating whether the two incidents were connected.

5:12 1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire 1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire – Mar 23, 2021