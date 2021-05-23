RCMP investigate possible connection between house fire and shooting in Alberta town

RCMP are investigating whether a house fire and shooting in a community southwest of Edmonton were connected.
Emergency crews responded to a house fire at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Pipestone Drive in Devon, Alta. They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.
READ MORE: Mill Woods house fire leaves dad in critical condition, 4 kids sent to the Stollery
RCMP said two men showed up at the local hospital at around the same time as the fire.
One man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
READ MORE: Cause of northeast Edmonton house fire under investigation
RCMP, with the assistance of Edmonton’s K Division, are investigating whether the two incidents were connected.
1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments