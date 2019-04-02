Body found in northern Alberta house fire

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home in northern Alberta during a fire.

Fairview RCMP said firefigthers were called to a residential fire in Bluesky, Alta. at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

While fighting the blaze, firefighters found a man’s body inside the home, police said on Tuesday.

RCMP said the victim has not yet been identified.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Bluesky is a hamlet about 165 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.