Fire
April 2, 2019 1:13 pm
Updated: April 2, 2019 1:20 pm

Body found in northern Alberta house fire

By Web Producer  Global News

A photo of an RCMP vehicle.

Global News/File
A A

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home in northern Alberta during a fire.

Fairview RCMP said firefigthers were called to a residential fire in Bluesky, Alta. at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: Grande Prairie RCMP investigating overnight fires as possible arson

While fighting the blaze, firefighters found a man’s body inside the home, police said on Tuesday.

RCMP said the victim has not yet been identified.

READ MORE: Man found dead inside Grande Prairie home following fire

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Bluesky is a hamlet about 165 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta fatal fire
alberta fire
Bluesky fatal fire
Bluesky fire
Fairview fatal fire
Fairview fire
Fairview RCMP
Northern Alberta fatal fire
Northern Alberta fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.