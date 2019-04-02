Body found in northern Alberta house fire
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home in northern Alberta during a fire.
Fairview RCMP said firefigthers were called to a residential fire in Bluesky, Alta. at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.
READ MORE: Grande Prairie RCMP investigating overnight fires as possible arson
While fighting the blaze, firefighters found a man’s body inside the home, police said on Tuesday.
RCMP said the victim has not yet been identified.
READ MORE: Man found dead inside Grande Prairie home following fire
The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Bluesky is a hamlet about 165 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.