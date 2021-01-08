Charges laid after 2 people die in suspicious northern Alberta house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and a man is facing charges after a house fire on the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

Police and fire crews from High Level were called to the fire just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Once emergency services arrived, a witness told them two people were missing and were believed to still be in the burning building.

A 62-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were found dead inside.

“Based on information provided by the witness it was determined the fire was suspicious and a suspect was identified,” a news release from RCMP Major Crimes read on Friday.

Police found and arrested the suspect at a nearby home and he was taken by air ambulance to receive medical attention.

Dallas Cardinal, 42, of Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police said manslaughter charges were considered at first, but all available evidence pointed them to criminal negligence as the most appropriate charge.

Cardinal is still in hospital receiving medical treatment and is scheduled to appear in court in High Level on Jan. 11.

Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement is located just south of High Level, about 711 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

