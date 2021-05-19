Menu

Fire

Mill Woods house fire leaves dad in critical condition, 5 kids sent to the Stollery

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 7:26 pm
A fire broke out in a home at 1828 35 St. in southeast Edmonton's Daly Grove neighbourhood on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. View image in full screen
A fire broke out in a home at 1828 35 St. in southeast Edmonton's Daly Grove neighbourhood on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Global News

A fire broke out in a southeast Edmonton home Wednesday afternoon, sending a critically injured adult and his five kids to hospital.

Multiple 911 calls were made about the house fire in the Daly Grove area of Mill Woods.

Firefighters were called to the home on 35 Street, near 18 Avenue, at 4:11 p.m. At least seven crews, or 28 firefighters, responded, with the first team arriving three minutes to a fully involved blaze.

District chief Howard Samycia said the fire started on the main floor of the single-family bungalow and quickly spread.

Neighbours broke windows to get the children out of the home, suffering cuts in the process. Samycia said their father had become trapped in the basement and had to be rescued by firefighters.

“It was reported to us by bystanders who did assist that he was very concentrated on getting his kids out,” Samycia, adding the father suffered burns to all of his extremities.

EMS transported the five children in stable condition to Stollery Children’s Hospital, and their father in critical condition to University of Alberta Hospital, according to Alberta Health Services.

Mill Woods house fire leaves dad in critical condition, 5 kids sent to the Stollery - image View image in full screen
Global news

A fire broke out in a home at 1828 35 St. in southeast Edmonton’s Daly Grove neighbourhood on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.The cause of the fire, which was quickly brought under control, is unknown.

Global News is on scene and this breaking news story will be updated as soon as more details are confirmed.

— More to come…

