Mill Woods house fire leaves dad in critical condition, 5 kids sent to the Stollery

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out in a southeast Edmonton home Wednesday afternoon, sending a critically injured adult and his five kids to hospital.

Multiple 911 calls were made about the house fire in the Daly Grove area of Mill Woods.

Firefighters were called to the home on 35 Street, near 18 Avenue, at 4:11 p.m. At least seven crews, or 28 firefighters, responded, with the first team arriving three minutes to a fully involved blaze.

District chief Howard Samycia said the fire started on the main floor of the single-family bungalow and quickly spread.

Neighbours broke windows to get the children out of the home, suffering cuts in the process. Samycia said their father had become trapped in the basement and had to be rescued by firefighters.

“It was reported to us by bystanders who did assist that he was very concentrated on getting his kids out,” Samycia, adding the father suffered burns to all of his extremities.

Story continues below advertisement

EMS transported the five children in stable condition to Stollery Children’s Hospital, and their father in critical condition to University of Alberta Hospital, according to Alberta Health Services.

View image in full screen Global news

A fire broke out in a home at 1828 35 St. in southeast Edmonton’s Daly Grove neighbourhood on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.The cause of the fire, which was quickly brought under control, is unknown.

Global News is on scene and this breaking news story will be updated as soon as more details are confirmed.

— More to come…