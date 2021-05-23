Menu

Environment

More than 30 arrested at B.C. old-growth logging blockades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2021 12:33 pm
Police move obstacles out of the road at an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Police move obstacles out of the road at an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

Mounties say more than two dozen people have been arrested on southern Vancouver Island as officers enforce a court injunction ordering the removal of blockades set up to protest old-growth logging.

Police say six people were arrested Saturday near Port Renfrew, B.C. at an encampment.

Read more: Seven more arrests at B.C. blockade opposing old-growth logging: RCMP

RCMP say two people were then removed from a structure hanging between two trees along the remote McClure forest service road west of Lake Cowichan later in the day.

Mounties say after the initial arrests a group formed around midday, blocking traffic along the road and resulting in the arrest of roughly 25 people.

Click to play video: 'Protestors return to Fairy Creek despite court injunction' Protestors return to Fairy Creek despite court injunction
Protestors return to Fairy Creek despite court injunction

Activists say Tzeporah Berman, one of the organizers of the 1990s “War in the Woods” protest against old-growth logging, was arrested during the police sweep.

Mounties say those arrested were offered the opportunity to leave or be arrested.

Read more: B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old growth forests reveal First Nation split

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Police say they have now arrested 59 people over the course of the protest.

Click to play video: 'Protesters willing to risk arrest in attempt to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew' Protesters willing to risk arrest in attempt to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew
Protesters willing to risk arrest in attempt to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew – Feb 27, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
