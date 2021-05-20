Menu

Environment

RCMP return to enforce injunction against Vancouver Island old-growth logging protesters

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 4:21 pm
RCMP assess how to remove two protesters chained to a tree stump at an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP assess how to remove two protesters chained to a tree stump at an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

Opponents of old-growth logging have re-entered a restricted area on southwest Vancouver Island and Mounties have returned to enforce a court injunction that orders their removal.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says the RCMP thought yesterday they had cleared everyone from blockade camps along a remote forest service road west of Lake Cowichan, B.C., allowing Teal Cedar Products to resume work.

Read more: RCMP arrest five more at B.C. anti-logging protest

But he says in a statement that several people returned to the area and attached themselves to structures, and it’s expected they will be arrested.

Click to play video: 'Arrests made at Fairy Creek anti-logging protest' Arrests made at Fairy Creek anti-logging protest
Arrests made at Fairy Creek anti-logging protest

Manseau said yesterday that 12 people had so far been arrested this week as police began enforcing the injunction granted April 1.

More than three dozen protesters gathered in front of the Environment Ministry offices in Victoria today saying they support those arrested.

Read more: Police operations continue at Fairy Creek B.C. logging protest

Protesters set up camp along the McClure forest service road around Easter, while others have been camping since last August around the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew, which they say is the last unprotected, intact old-growth forest valley on southern Vancouver Island.

