All Winnipeg-owned golf course tee times cancelled for long weekend, golfers have to re-book

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has cancelled all golf course tee times from Saturday through Tuesday on its owned golf courses, and golfers will have to re-book after 2 p.m. Friday.

The city made the announcement in order to comply with new public health restrictions that come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“Until the changes to the province’s public health orders expire on Wednesday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m., (golf) groups will be limited to members of the same household only,” said the city.

“Reservations for this timeframe can only be made via phone by calling the course after 2 p.m. today. We apologize for the inconvenience of cancelling all pre-existing bookings, but this latest round of restrictions meant that we were unable to honour the vast majority of bookings made under the previous provincial public health orders.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cancelled bookings do not apply to privately owned courses.

The courses will be collecting information from golfers to make sure everyone in the group is from the same household, and golfers will need to bring valid ID with their address on it.

“The number of golfers permitted in our clubhouses is limited, and we suggest golfers allow additional time ahead of their tee time for the collection of information.”

The city also changed the rules at city-owned parks and recreational facilities, reminding residents that people can’t gather at local parks and playgrounds with members outside their household.

3:09 Golf and new public health orders Golf and new public health orders