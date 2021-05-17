Province: Household-only golf cart rules, unless barriers in between

While golf courses remain open under current public health orders in Manitoba, the province is clarifying the rules around riding in golf carts.

Golf Manitoba says its been getting a number of questions about who can ride in carts and received confirmation from the province today that if you don’t live together, you can’t cart together unless there is a barrier in between.

“The Province of Manitoba has confirmed that within the current orders, all persons engaged in an outdoor sporting or recreational activity must maintain a separation of at least two metres from other participants,” said Golf Manitoba in a statement.

“This includes golf carts when used by patrons not from the same household.”

“If an appropriate banner is in place, such as a plastic shield between the driver and the passenger, two people from separate households can share a golf cart.”

Meanwhile, the city of Winnipeg said effective Monday, all league and tournament play at city courses has been suspended until further notice.