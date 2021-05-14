COVID-19: Some Manitoba golf courses running out of memberships amid third wave

Golf courses across the province are selling memberships at an extremely high rate, and in some cases selling out completely.

Bridges golf course in Starbuck, Man., is no longer offering memberships for purchase due to high demand. Junior memberships at St. Boniface golf course in Winnipeg are sold out for the season as well.

Members at Breezy Bend country club in Headingley, Man., have been filling up the daily tee sheet early and often this spring.

“Members are playing more golf than ever. Last year we would see members play once or twice a week and now they want to play four to five time a week,” says the club’s general manager Cory Johnson.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Cory Johnson, the general manager at Breezy Bend country club chatting with a member near the clubhouse. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Memberships at the private club have been sold out for quite some time and with over 70 names on the waiting list, interest in the game has never been higher.

“In a normal year we do about 35,000 rounds of golf. Last year we did over 40,000 and this year we expect to do over 40,000 again if the weather cooperates,” said Johnson.

“Members have to book seven days in advance and they have to submit their reservation ballot, which is a request for a tee time seven days in advance.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Members have to book seven days in advance and they have to submit their reservation ballot, which is a request for a tee time seven days in advance."

“I think they’re getting in like 300 rounds a day. That’s pretty much a full course from seven in the morning to seven at night,” said course member Phil Fileccia, while on his way to the 10th tee box Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Breezy Bend member Phil Fileccia playing the ninth hole on Wednesday afternoon. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Whether it’s 18 holes spent with retired colleagues or junior golfers currently being homeschooled, everyone at the course is ecstatic that a game of golf remains possible.

“It’s not normal but it is sure nice to be able to be outdoors and enjoying the game of golf,” said Johnson.

Golf is off-limits as per Ontario’s current public health orders, and in Alberta, golfers can only play with people they live with.

1:54 Golf season put on pause by Ontario’s pandemic restrictions Golf season put on pause by Ontario’s pandemic restrictions – Apr 19, 2021

Advertisement