B.C. premier, health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing Thursday

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to hold their latest COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. PT, Thursday.
COVID-19: B.C. set to reveal plans to vaccinate 12-17 year olds
Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to provide more details of the plan to immunize youth aged 12 to 17 at the briefing.
Vaccine registration for youth in that group opened on Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases fell to 581, the lowest it has been since March 2.
Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has recorded 140,596 cases and 1,658 deaths.
