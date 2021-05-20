SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. premier, health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 3:39 pm
British Columbia health officials are scheduled to hold their latest COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry it live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: Kids 12 to 17 years old can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to provide more details of the plan to immunize youth aged 12 to 17 at the briefing.

Vaccine registration for youth in that group opened on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases fell to 581, the lowest it has been since March 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has recorded 140,596 cases and 1,658 deaths.

