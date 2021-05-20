B.C. premier, health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to hold their latest COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry it live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

2:03 COVID-19: B.C. set to reveal plans to vaccinate 12-17 year olds COVID-19: B.C. set to reveal plans to vaccinate 12-17 year olds

Story continues below advertisement

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to provide more details of the plan to immunize youth aged 12 to 17 at the briefing.

Vaccine registration for youth in that group opened on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases fell to 581, the lowest it has been since March 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has recorded 140,596 cases and 1,658 deaths.

4:24 Point Roberts proposes pilot project for reopening Canada-U.S. border Point Roberts proposes pilot project for reopening Canada-U.S. border