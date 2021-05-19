Kids 12 to 17 years old can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia

Send this page to someone via email

Registration is now open for all 12 to 17 year olds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on Wednesday kids can now get in line for their shots. All adults in British Columbia are now eligible to book their vaccine.

“This is an exciting moment. It allows hundreds of thousands of people who were not eligible previously to register,” Dix said.

“It allows in many cases for families to go together and get vaccinated.”

The province will be unveiling details on Thursday at 2 p,m. PT on what the vaccination roll out will look like for kids.

Story continues below advertisement

The expectation is the province will use existing large-scale clinics in most communities, with smaller communities to take a more direct vaccination approach. The specific details on this will be provided on Thursday.

There are about 300,000 British Columbians in the 12 to 17 age bracket.

1:09 B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19 B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told Global News last week schools would not be used for the vaccination program. The main reason is because the clinics are already designed and suited to provide the vaccine.

“We have created an extraordinary system of clinics in B.C. and this will allow all of those 12 to 17 year olds to take advantage of that,” Dix said.

“In some smaller communities the practical place to do the immunization may be the school.”

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government recently announced an extension of the immunization plan to those under the age of 18. Health Canada has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids in middle and high school, after global studies.

Moderna is close to completing a study on whether than COVID-19 vaccine can be used in children.

Henry said she hopes to start getting 16, 17 and 18 year olds immunized in order to provide some certainty around graduation ceremonies.

Those events will not look anything like pre-pandemic high school graduations but they are expected to be larger than a year ago.