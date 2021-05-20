Toronto police charge notorious anti-masker with allegedly uttering death threats, assaulting officer

Send this page to someone via email

A notorious anti-masker from York Region has been charged by Toronto police with allegedly uttering death threats and assaulting a police officer on Thursday.

Police said on May 12, a man allegedly threatened to shoot people multiple times over the phone, which was reported to officers early on May 19.

That same afternoon, investigators said they went to a home in York Region to arrest the suspect, however, when officers arrived, the man got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away.

When police attempted to block the vehicle, investigators said an officer got out and went to approach the man.

The suspect then reversed his vehicle and drove directly at the officer, police said, which forced the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Story continues below advertisement

The man then fled the scene.

On Thursday, 37-year-old Chris “Sky” Saccoccia turned himself into police.

He was charged with three counts of uttering death threats, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

It is not the first time Saccoccia has had issues with police, having been charged with violating the Quarantine Act in October for attending a non-mask wearing rally in Yonge-Dundas Square after breaking quarantine from coming home from travelling abroad.

Saccoccia was also previously travelling across Canada in what he called the “Freedom Convoy” where he spoke against health restrictions and questioned vaccine safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.