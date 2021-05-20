Most Peterborough city services closed Victoria Day; Beavermead, Warsaw Caves camping delayed

Send this page to someone via email

Most City of Peterborough services will be closed over the Victoria Day long weekend and camping has been delayed at two area campgrounds.

The following will be closed on the holiday Monday; most remain closed as part of Ontario’s ongoing stay-at-home order:

City hall (services are available at peterborough.ca)

Arenas and Sport and Wellness Centre

Provincial Offences Act office on Simcoe Street

Social services office (178 Charlotte St.); after hours/weekend can be reached at 705-926-0096

City-run child-care centres

City-county landfill at Bensfort Road: closed Sunday and Monday. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Splash pads — opening usually in June

All outdoor recreational amenities

Other services have altered schedules:

Peterborough Transit: Monday will operate on a Sunday/holiday service schedule. No changes to weekend service.

Garbage and recycling: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection.

Public works: 24-hour staff phone line at 705-745-1386

Public washrooms: Reopening on Friday and be open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with enhanced cleaning.

Parks/campgrounds

All city parks, trails and playgrounds remain open.

Otonabee Conservation announced Thursday that its trails and conservation areas will be available for hiking, walking, birdwatching and biking over the long weekend.

However, the opening of camping at both Beavermead Campground in Peterborough and the Warsaw Caves will be delayed until at least June 11.

Refunds will be provided for those holding a reservation up to and including the evening of June 10.

The Caves’ gatehouse will be open weekends only starting May 22 for paid day use. The gates will remain open weekdays for free day-use access.

“The Caves and The Caves Trail are closed as we are unable to ensure proper distancing,” Otonabee Conservation said on its website.

All other trails are available. Please visit otonabeeconservation.com for day use fees at Warsaw Caves CA.

Otonabee Conservation says trail maintenance is limited and picnic shelters and washroom facilities are closed, with the exception of the Warsaw Caves’ day-use area washroom. Boat launches and beaches are open with physical distancing.

Dogs must be leashed at all times, garages must be taken home and ATVs and campfires are not permitted.

“Visitors are also asked to park only in designated lots and should not park on roadways,” the conservation authority stated. “If visitors arrive at a Conservation Area and the parking lot is full, we ask that they move on to another location.”