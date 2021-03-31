Campsite bookings in March for Beavermead Campground, Warsaw Caves up 300% from 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Campsite reservations for Beavermead Campground in Peterborough and the Warsaw Caves conservation area are up 300 per cent compared to the opening month of 2020, Otonabee Conservation said Wednesday.

Online bookings launched on March 1 for the two campgrounds, which are managed by the conservation authority based in Peterborough. Beavermead Campground — in the heart of the city on Little Lake — has seen an increase of 218 per cent for bookings with 3,470 more camping nights booked so far compared with the first month of bookings in 2020, Otonabee Conservation reports. The campground offers 18 unserviced campsites and 77 serviced campsites.

The Warsaw Caves conservation area — just north of Peterborough — has seen an increase of 108 per cent for bookings this month compared with March 2020, Otonabee Conservation reports. The conservation area offers 52 unserviced sites

“More people are camping now because it offers a safe and nearby vacation option during the pandemic,” said Jessie James, manager of conservation lands.

“As always, we are happy to promote activities in nature, which are helpful for boosting mental health, relieving stress, and providing a chance for some solitude, but especially now during these unprecedented times.”

Campers can reserve campsites online by visiting the Warsaw Caves conservation area website or the Beavermead Campground website.