Police investigate after hiker discovers human remains in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating after a hiker discovered human remains in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being led by the OPP’s Muskoka crime unit under the direction of the criminal investigation branch.

It’s being assisted by the OPP’s forensic identification service unit in partnership with Ontario’s chief coroner and forensic pathology service.

Police say there’s no threat to public safety.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement