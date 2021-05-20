Menu

Crime

Police investigate after hiker discovers human remains in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 11:32 am
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being led by the OPP's Muskoka crime unit under the direction of the criminal investigation branch.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being led by the OPP's Muskoka crime unit under the direction of the criminal investigation branch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP are investigating after a hiker discovered human remains in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being led by the OPP’s Muskoka crime unit under the direction of the criminal investigation branch.

Read more: Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital after vehicle rollover in Utopia, Ont.

It’s being assisted by the OPP’s forensic identification service unit in partnership with Ontario’s chief coroner and forensic pathology service.

Police say there’s no threat to public safety.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

