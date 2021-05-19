Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital after vehicle rollover in Utopia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 12:02 pm
At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to Baldwick Lane after a vehicle carrying three people left the road and rolled over. View image in full screen
At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to Baldwick Lane after a vehicle carrying three people left the road and rolled over. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A driver has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Utopia, Ont., during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

At about 3:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to Baldwick Lane after a vehicle carrying three people left the road and rolled over.

Read more: Police investigate crash involving snowmobile, transport truck in Springwater, Ont.

Police say the driver was trapped inside and sustained serious injuries, while the two passengers were treated locally with only minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Officers are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Community in mourning after 2nd child dies in Vaughan crash' Community in mourning after 2nd child dies in Vaughan crash
Community in mourning after 2nd child dies in Vaughan crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagHuronia West Opp tagUtopia tagBaldwick Lane tagBaldwick Lane crash tagUtopia crash tagUtopia Ont tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers