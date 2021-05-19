Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital after vehicle rollover in Utopia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Utopia, Ont., during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

At about 3:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to Baldwick Lane after a vehicle carrying three people left the road and rolled over.

Police say the driver was trapped inside and sustained serious injuries, while the two passengers were treated locally with only minor injuries.

Officers are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

