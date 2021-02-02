Menu

Police investigate crash involving snowmobile, transport truck in Springwater, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 4:17 pm
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. OPP handout

Provincial police say they’re investigating a crash involving a snowmobile and a tractor-trailer that took place at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officers, the southbound tractor-trailer and snowmobile collided on County Road 27 just north of Flos Road 11 East, resulting in one person getting sent to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

Investigators say they’re not releasing the victim’s identity at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

County Road 27 is closed between Flos Road 11 East and Tiny-Flos Townline.

