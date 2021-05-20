Hamilton offers virtual memorial to COVID-19 victims

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger calls it a “sad” but “important” tribute.

A virtual memorial wall started accepting tributes Thursday morning on the City of Hamilton website to remember those who’ve lost their lives as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 376 deaths are blamed on the virus in Hamilton.

The mayor indicates that a more permanent memorial could eventually be considered, but for now, he adds, “this does speak to the challenge that we’ve had over the last year and then some.”

Eisenberger also stresses that participation in the virtual memorial wall is voluntary.

“This is certainly not a mandatory thing,” Eisenberger said. “We’re not putting names up for folks that don’t want to have their names attached.”

Those who’ve lost loved ones can submit a name, photo and brief 50-word message to be included on the virtual memorial wall.

The instructions for submitting tributes can be found on the home page of the city’s website.