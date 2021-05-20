Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Tragically Hip releases lost ‘Road Apples’ songs for new 6-track album

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 9:17 am
Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver, Sunday, July, 24, 2016. View image in full screen
Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver, Sunday, July, 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Tragically Hip is giving their fans something to sing about with a new album of long-lost recordings.

The Kingston, Ont., band says they recently discovered six unreleased tracks, mostly from studio sessions for their 1991 album Road Apples.

Read more: The Tragically Hip to reunite for performance with Feist at 2021 Junos

The Hip will release the collection Friday under the name Saskadelphia, a nod to the original working title of their chart-topping second album, which included Little Bones and Long Time Running.

Saskadelphia includes lead single Ouch, a gritty barroom fireball with the late Gord Downie growling lyrics against a wall of guitars, and Crack, among the band’s most effervescent rock tracks.

Trending Stories

The album is rounded out with a live version of Montreal, a song the band says was written shortly after the 1989 massacre at Ecole Polytechnique.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rob Baker (The Tragically Hip/ Strippers Union) chats with Global News Morning' Rob Baker (The Tragically Hip/ Strippers Union) chats with Global News Morning
Rob Baker (The Tragically Hip/ Strippers Union) chats with Global News Morning – Feb 8, 2021

Recorded at what’s now known as the Bell Centre on Dec. 7, 2000, the day after the 11th anniversary of the massacre, Downie introduces Montreal as a song about “the identification process.”

Guitarist Rob Baker says he believes Downie was referring to the identification of a dead body, as the lyrics recount a family preparing their daughter for her funeral.

Saskadelphia will be released on streaming services, vinyl and CD on Friday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
The Tragically Hip tagThe Hip tagnew songs taglost songs taglost songs the hip tagthe hip lost songs tagthe tragically hip new album tagtragically hip new album tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers