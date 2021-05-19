Menu

Crime

Suspected gangster busted with loaded gun in Metrotown parking lot: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 11:19 pm
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they arrested a suspected gang member with a loaded handgun outside Metropolis at Metrotown on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they arrested a suspected gang member with a loaded handgun outside Metropolis at Metrotown on Tuesday. Getty Images / File

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they arrested a suspected gangster outside a busy Burnaby mall on Tuesday, who was caught with a loaded handgun.

Police say they spotted Luis Manuel Baez, “a man with alleged gang affiliation,” smoking pot in a prohibited area outside Metropolis at Metrotown shortly before 4 p.m.

Read more: Surrey RCMP search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Brothers Keepers gang member

When officers approached and began speaking to him, police say Baez fled to a nearby car and tried to drive away.

A struggle both inside and outside the car ensued, police say, during which Baez is alleged to have pulled a loaded .45 caliber handgun out of his waist band and thrown under another parked car.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police name gangsters, issue public warning of danger' Vancouver police name gangsters, issue public warning of danger
Vancouver police name gangsters, issue public warning of danger

The 23-year-old from Surrey, who investigators said is “well known to police,” remains in custody and is facing firearms and obstruction charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The arrest comes as police agencies across Metro Vancouver seek to crack down on gangs, following a deadly month with a dozen shootings, nine of them fatal.

Read more: Six Metro Vancouver gangsters identified as posing ‘significant risk’ to public safety: police

On Wednesday, Surrey RCMP also put out a public appeal to try and locate Brothers Keepers gangster Naseem Mohammed, who they described as “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

On Monday, Vancouver police publicly named six alleged gang members they said posed a “significant risk” to public safety amid concerns about escalating violence in public places.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lower Mainland gang conflict Gang conflict loaded gun Loaded handgun Gangster Gang Member suispected gangster

